Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 9, 2025)

There are four Coin Master links that give free spins on April 9, 2025. Moon Active posted one link on the Instagram handle, one on the Facebook Trading Group, and two on the title’s official Facebook page. Redeeming each link gives 50 spins; however, none of them grant free coins upon redemption. You can bag a total of 200 spins upon redeeming all of them.

That said, here’s the list of all the links that give free spins on April 9, 2025.

A complete list of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on April 9, 2025

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here’s the list of all the links that give free spins on April 9, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/utMmbe - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/nDlNkC - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/xnlrxg - 50 spins

coin-master.co/peekva - 50 spins

The links will only remain valid briefly and will expire after three days. So, you must redeem them as soon as possible to get all freebies. On top of that, each link can give free spins only once per account.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master free spin links on April 9, 2025

You can get free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that help you obtain freebies from the daily Coin Master links:

Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data connection on your Android or iOS device.

Ensure that the latest update of Coin Master is installed on your app.

Tap all the active links of April 9, 2025, from the above list.

Each link will open the app on your device. After that, the app will take a few seconds to load essential files and assets.

Once the loading process concludes, you will see a dialog box that displays the number of spins the clicked link gives and a green 'Collect' button.

You can get freebies from the links by clicking the green 'Collect' button.

That concludes our guide to getting free spins from the active links of April 9, 2025.

