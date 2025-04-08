Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 8, 2025)

Moon Active has uploaded five Coin Master links that offer free spins on April 8, 2025. The developers posted two links on the title’s official Instagram page and one link on the Facebook page, Facebook Card Trading Group, Threads, and X handle. Every link gives 50 spins, but none grant coins for free when redeemed. You can farm 250 spins by redeeming all the links today.

Here are all the active links for April 8, 2025, with their respective rewards and a short guide to redeeming them.

Get over 300 free spins on April 8, 2025, with the below-given Coin Master links

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the active Coin Master links for April 8, 2025, with their respective rewards:

https://coin-master.co/aNurJf - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/qRYftI - 50 spins (will be active until Wednesday at 12:00 AM UTC)

coin-master.co/fjJjjP - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/JNRiw… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/hbovsx - 50 spins

coin-master.co/rcghwf - 50 spins

These links will remain active for only three days. So, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible if you want over 150 free spins. Moreover, you can redeem each link once per account to claim freebies.

How to claim free spins from the active links of April 8, 2025

You can get free spins from the daily links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The daily Coin Master free spin links can be redeemed by following the below-given steps:

Step 1: Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS devices.

Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS devices. Step 2: Install the latest update from your device’s respective app store if there’s any.

Install the latest update from your device’s respective app store if there’s any. Step 3: Tap on any active link from the above list, opening the app installed on your handheld.

Tap on any active link from the above list, opening the app installed on your handheld. Step 4: The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and assets. Then, it displays a dialog box containing the details of the number of spins the clicked link grants. You can also see a green Collect button on the dialog box.

The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and assets. Then, it displays a dialog box containing the details of the number of spins the clicked link grants. You can also see a green Collect button on the dialog box. Step 5: You can click on the Collect button to get all freebies from the clicked link to your in-game profile.

That concludes our Coin Master free spins guide for April 8, 2025.

