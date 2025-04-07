Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 7, 2025)

There’s no better way of obtaining free spins in Coin Master than redeeming the daily links. You can redeem links that Moon Active posts every day on the title’s official social media handles and grab over 100 spins for free. On April 7, 2025, Moon Active posted three links on the title's official Facebook page. Every link bestows 50 spins, but none of them bestows free coins when redeemed.

Below is the list of all the active links that grant freebies on April 7, 2025.

A list of all the Coin Master links that grant free spins on April 7, 2025

You can get daily free spins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can get a total of 150 spins by redeeming all the active links of April 7, 2025. Here is their list with their respective rewards:

https://Coin-Master.co/JBwhcu - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/IkcHUn - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/oWSVHp - 50 spins

The above-listed Coin Master free spin links will remain valid only for three days, following which they won’t be able to grant freebies. So, it's best to redeem them as soon as possible if you want to get all 150 spins from them. Moreover, you can use any particular active link from the above list only once per account to get freebies.

A complete process to redeeming the daily Coin Master links of April 7, 2025

You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that help you get free spins from the daily links:

Turn on the internet connection on your device and install the app’s latest patch from your handheld’s respective app store (if Moon Active has released any).

Click any active link from the above list of April 7, 2025.

Each redirects you to the app installed on your mobile.

After opening, the app will load the required files for a few seconds.

After the loading is done, you will see a dialogue box with a green Collect button and reward details on your screen.

You can get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button.

That’s all for our Coin Master free spins and coin links for April 7, 2025.

