Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 6, 2025)

Exploring the daily Coin Master links is the best way to receive free spins. Moon Active uploads a few daily links on the title’s official social media handles, redeeming which helps you farm over 100 spins daily. Similarly, the developers have posted one link on the Facebook page, one on the Instagram handle, and one on the Facebook Card Trading Group for April 6, 2025.

Here is the list of all the links that offer free spins today. You can also find a short guide to claiming freebies from them.

All Coin Master links to get free spins on April 6, 2025

You can get a free spin daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can get 50 free spins from each active Coin Master free spin link on April 6, 2025. Redeeming all the active links will grant a total of 150 spins today. Below is the list of all the links for today:

https://Coin-Master.co/famKCj - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/xHnVXD - 50 spins

coin-master.co/ochiel - 50 spins

Note that the links will expire after three days, so you are advised to redeem them immediately. Additionally, each link grants free spins only once per account.

How to redeem the daily free spin links of April 6, 2025

You can get free spins from the links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily Coin Master links is quite simple. You only need an active internet connection and the latest version installed on your mobile device. After that, tap on every active link one after another, opening the app installed on your handheld.

Every link you click redirects you to the app installed on your mobile. The app will load all the required files and resources for a few seconds. Next, you will see a dialogue box on the screen, which displays the number of spins you get from clicking on the links and then a green Collect button. You can receive free spins from the active links of April 6, 2025, by tapping the button.

