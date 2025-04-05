  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 5, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 05, 2025 12:59 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get rewards by redeeming the active Coin Master links of April 5, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

There are multiple ways to get spins in Coin Master. While most of these methods require you to spend money or a lot of time, the use of links regularly released by Moon Active is effortless. The developer has dropped two links for April 5, 2025. Both provide spins upon redemption, but they do not grant coins.

This article lists all the Moon Active links offering freebies on April 5, 2025, and a guide to claiming them.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for April 5, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the Moon Active links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins daily by redeeming the Moon Active links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links granting free spins in Coin Master on April 5, 2025:

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links for free spins (April 5, 2025)

You can get free spins from links by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins from links by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that you can follow to get freebies from the active Coin Master links of April 5, 2025:

  • Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device.
  • Download and install the latest title update from your device’s respective app store.
  • Click on a link listed above. This will immediately open the game on your device.
  • Let the app load all the required files and resources. Once this is done, the screen will display a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and some reward details.
  • Tap the button to get free spins sent to your in-game profile.
The links listed above will expire if you don’t use them within three days. Use them as quickly as possible to claim all applicable freebies.

Note that you can use each link once per account.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

