Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 4, 2025)

There are four Coin Master links that offer rewards on April 4, 2025. You can use them to obtain 200 free spins. Moon Active has posted one each on the game's Facebook page, Instagram handle, Threads account, and Facebook Card Trading Group. While the links grant spins, they do not offer any coins.
This article lists all the Moon Active links that give away free spins on April 4, 2025, and offers a guide to claiming them.
All Coin Master links to get free spins on April 4, 2025
Here is a list of all the links that offer free spins in Coin Master on April 4, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/oYLNik - 50 spins
- Coin-Master.co/RknPu… - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/ubnpqt - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/FhSTOv - 50 spins
A step-by-step guide to claiming freebies from Coin Master links
You can follow these steps to claim free spins from the Moon Active links of April 4, 2025:
- Turn on the internet connection on your Android or iOS device.
- Install the latest title update if Moon Active has released any on digital storefronts.
- Tap on a link listed above to open the game. The app will load all the required files and resources.
- Once done, the screen will display a dialog box containing the number of free spins you can get from the link and a green Collect button.
- You can claim your freebies by clicking on the Collect button.
The links listed above will expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as possible.
Note that you can only obtain freebies from a particular link once per account.