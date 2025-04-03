  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 3, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 03, 2025 12:53 IST
Coin Master free spins
There are multiple Coin Master links you can use on April 3, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active drops redeemable links on the Coin Master social media handles daily. The developer has posted two links on Facebook and one on Instagram that you can use on April 3, 2025. Each grants 50 spins for a total of 150. However, they do not offer any free coins.

This article lists all the redeemable links for April 3, 2025, and a guide to getting rewards from them.

All links to get free spins in Coin Master on April 3, 2025

Get free spins daily by using Moon Active links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins daily by using Moon Active links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the active links that grant free spins in Coin Master on April 3, 2025:

How to get free spins from daily Moon Active links (April 3, 2025)

You can get free spins by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to get free spins from the Coin Master links of April 3, 2025:

  • Turn on the internet connection on your Android or iOS device.
  • Install the latest title update if there’s any available at your respective app store.
  • Click on a link listed above. This action will open the game. The app will load the required files and assets, which will take a few seconds.
  • Once this is done, you will see a dialog box that displays the number of spins you get from the link.
  • You will also see a green Collect button, which you should hit to get the applicable freebies sent to your in-game profile.
The links listed above are only valid for a period of three days. Make sure you claim freebies from them as soon as possible.

Note that you can obtain free spins from an active link only once.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
