Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 2, 2025)

Coin Master players can redeem three links and get over 100 spins on March 2, 2025. Moon Active has shared one free spin link on the game’s official Facebook page, one on the Facebook Card Trading Group, and one on the Instagram handle’s story. Every link grants 50 spins upon redemption.

That said, here’s the list of all the active links along with a guide to claiming free spins from them.

Get over 100 free spins on April 2, 2025, by redeeming the below-given links

You can get free spin every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all the links bestowing over 100 Coin Master free spins on April 2, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/tBOPcs - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/cmvFEJ - 50 spins

coin-master.co/utqknp - 50 spins

The above links will expire after three days. So, immediately redeeming them is highly recommended for those wanting free spins. Moreover, you can get free spins only once from each active link.

A complete guide to redeeming the active Coin Master links of April 2, 2025

Click the Collect button to get freebies from the clicked links (Image via Moon Active)

You can start the Coin Master link redemption process by turning on Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android and iOS devices. Then, ensure you have the latest version of the app installed on your phone.

Next, access the active links of April 2, 2025, one after another. You will be redirected to the app installed on your device upon clicking each link. Then, the app will load the required assets for a few seconds. After completing the loading process, a dialog box will appear.

It contains the number of spins you get from the clicked links. Below the reward details, you will see a green 'Collect' button, clicking on which transfers all freebies from the active links to your in-game inventory.

