Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 11, 2025)

Coin Master developer Moon Active has released five links that you can redeem for free in-game rewards on April 11, 2025. You can obtain 50 spins from each link for a total of 250. However, it should be noted that none of the links grants coins upon redemption.

This article lists all the links available for redemption on April 11, 2025, and offers a guide to redeeming them.

A list of all Coin Master links for April 11, 2025

The best and quickest way of farming free spins is to redeem the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active dropped two new Coin Master links on the game’s official Facebook page and one on the Facebook Card Trading group. Additionally, the developer posted one each on the title's Instagram and Threads accounts.

Here are all the links that grant free spins on April 11, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/NZDYQp - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/VZUmGC - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/pOiLKL - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/DSzzC… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/ycaoka - 50 spins

Steps to redeem the active links of April 11, 2025

Get free spins from a link by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can follow to claim free Coin Master spins from the active links of April 11, 2025:

Turn on the internet connection on your gaming device.

Go to your respective app store and install the title’s latest update (if there’s any).

Click on any active link from the list above. This will open the game on your device. Wait a few seconds for the app to load the required files and resources.

Once this is done, you will see a dialog box on the screen. It contains the number of spins the link grants and a green Collect button.

Click on the button to get all the spins sent to your in-game inventory.

The links listed above will expire after three days, so redeem them as quickly as possible. Note that you can use a specific link only once per account.

