Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 12, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 12, 2025 12:50 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get various rewards from active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

Four Coin Master links are active on April 12, 2025. Moon Active released them on the game’s official social media handles, and each one grants 50 spins when redeemed. You can find two links on the title’s official Facebook page, one on Instagram, and another on X. If you redeem them all, you will have 200 more spins in your inventory.

This article lists all the Moon Active links offering rewards on April 12, 2025, and a guide to using them.

All Coin Master links for April 12, 2025

Get freebies daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)
Get freebies daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that you can use to obtain free spins in Coin Master on April 12, 2025:

A complete guide to using the Moon Active links of April 12, 2025

You can get freebies from the links by clicking on the green Collect button in the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)
You can get freebies from the links by clicking on the green Collect button in the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to get rewards from Moon Active's links:

  • Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your iOS or Android device.
  • Visit your device’s digital storefront. Download and install the latest Coin Master update (if there’s any).
  • Go to the title’s official social media handles or click on any active link from the list above.
  • The link will redirect you to the game. Now, wait a few seconds until the app renders all the required files and assets.
  • Once this is finished, you will see a dialog box that contains the reward details and a green Collect button.
  • Hit this button to get all applicable free spins.
Use the links listed above as soon as possible because they will expire after three days. Note that each link can grant freebies only once per account.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
