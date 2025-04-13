  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 13, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 13, 2025 10:14 IST
Coin Master
You can get 200 free spins by redeeming the active Coin Master links of April 13, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

The quickest way to get free spins in Coin Master is by redeeming the links. And you can find a few daily on the title’s official social media pages. Moon Active posted four links for April 13, 2025: two on the Facebook page, one on the Facebook Card Trading group, and one on the Instagram page. You can redeem the links and get 50 free spins from each.

That said, the active links on April 13, 2025, are listed below. You can also find a guide to redeem them and claim freebies.

All Coin Master links to get free spins on April 13, 2025

You can claim free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You can bag 200 spins by redeeming all the active Coin Master links of April 13, 2025. Here are the links and their respective rewards:

You can get freebies from the links only if you redeem them within three days. They will expire afterward, and you won’t be able to get any them anymore. Also, each link can give free spins only once per account.

A complete guide to claiming free spins from the active links of April 13, 2025

You can redeem free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming the daily free spin links in Coin Master is easy. You need an active internet connection and the latest version of the app installed on your device. After that, click any of the active links of April 13, 2025, from the above list.

The clicked Coin Master link will instantly pull up the app on your device. After opening, the app takes a few seconds to load the required files and resources. After the loading process concludes, the app displays a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of spins the clicked link bestows. You can claim freebies from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

