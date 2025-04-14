Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 14, 2025)

Coin Master players can get a variety of rewards from links dropped by developer Moon Active. These links are usually released on the game’s social media accounts. For April 14, 2025, three are available on Facebook, Threads, and Instagram, one on each platform. The links grant 50 spins each upon redemption, but none offer coins.

This article lists all Moon Active links available on April 14, 2025, and offers a guide to obtaining rewards from them.

Use links to get Coin Master free spins on April 14, 2025

You can redeem the links released by Moon Active daily to get various rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that offer free Coin Master spins on April 14, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/bBxnII - 50 spins

coin-master.co/napgzb - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/YbsSf… - 50 spins

How to claim freebies from daily Moon Active links (April 14, 2025)

You will get free spins from a link released by Moon Active upon hitting the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here's a step-by-step guide to redeeming Coin Master links:

Turn on the internet connection on your Android and iOS device.

Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download and install the latest title update (if one is available).

Click on a link listed above. This action will open the game on your device.

Let the app load all its required files and resources. Once it's done, you will see a dialog box with a green Collect button and the reward's details.

Claim the associated freebies by tapping the Collect button.

The links listed above are only valid for three days, so redeem them as soon as possible to get all applicable freebies. Note that each link grants free spins only once per account.

