Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 15, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:15 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get over 250 free spins by redeeming the active Coin Master links of April 15, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Daily Coin Master links are the best way to get free spins in the title. You can redeem them within a few seconds and grab over 100 free spins daily. On April 15, 2025, Moon Active has provided five links that grant free spins. The developers posted one link each on the title's Instagram and X handle, and three on the official Facebook page. Redeeming all the links can help you grab over 200 spins.

That said, here is a list of all the free spin links for April 15, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

Get over 250 free spins by redeeming the below-given links on April 15, 2025

You can claim freebies by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)
You can claim freebies by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all the Coin Master links that give free spins upon redemption on April 15, 2025:

These links will be redeemable only for three days. On top of that, you can redeem every link only once per account.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of April 15, 2025

You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-given steps to redeem the active Coin Master free spin links of April 15, 2025:

  • Step 1: Activate the internet connection on your device where you play the game.
  • Step 2: Visit your device’s app store to download and install the latest patch version.
  • Step 3: Click the active links listed above. This will open the app installed on your device.
  • Step 4: After opening, the app will take a few seconds to load required files and resources.
  • Step 5: After the loading process is done, you will see a dialog box on the screen that contains the reward details and a green 'Collect' button.
  • Step 6: You can get freebies from all the clicked links by tapping the Collect button.
That concludes our guide to getting free spins from the active links of April 14, 2025.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

