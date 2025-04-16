  • home icon
  Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 16, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 16, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 16, 2025 11:00 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get rewards by using active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

While there are multiple ways to get Coin Master spins, redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active is arguably the best method. For April 16, 2025, the developer of the game has shared four active links: two on the title's official Facebook page, one on Instagram, and another in the Facebook Card Trading Group. Note that while these links offer spins, they do not grant any coins.

This article lists all the Moon Active links for April 16, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

Get 200 free spins by redeeming Coin Master links on April 16, 2025

Redeem the daily Moon Active links to get free spins and other rewards in the game (Image via Moon Active)
Redeem the daily Moon Active links to get free spins and other rewards in the game (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the following Coin Master links to claim 200 free spins on April 16, 2025:

How to claim freebies from the active Coin Master links of April 16, 2025

You can get free spins by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to claim free spins from Moon Active links on April 16, 2025:

  • Step 1: Turn on the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your Android or iOS device.
  • Step 2: Install the title’s latest patch from your device’s respective app store.
  • Step 3: Click on any active link from the list above. This will instantly open the game on your device.
  • Step 4: Wait a few seconds and let the app load all the required files and assets.
  • Step 5: After the loading process concludes, the app will display a dialog box containing a green Collect button and the number of spins you will get.
  • Step 6: Tap the Collect button to get all freebies from the link sent to your in-game inventory.
Note that all the links listed above will expire after three days. Therefore, it’s recommended to redeem them as soon as possible if you wish to collect the 200 spins. Additionally, each active link can only be used once.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
