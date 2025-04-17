  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 17, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 17, 2025 09:27 IST
Coin Master
Moon Active has released two Coin Master links for April 17, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master players who want free in-game rewards should redeem them from the links Moon Active releases daily. For April 17, 2025, the developer has dropped one on the title’s official Instagram story and another on its Facebook page. While you can get spins from these links, none of them offers coins.

This article lists all the links released by Moon Active for April 17, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming freebies from them.

Get 100 free spins by redeeming Coin Master links on April 17, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links that developer Moon Active drops on social media (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links that developer Moon Active drops on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on April 17, 2025:

These links will expire after three days, so if you don't want to miss out on the rewards they offer, redeem them as soon as possible. Note that you can’t redeem a link more than once.

How to redeem the daily Moon Active links to get free spins (April 17, 2025)

Click on the green Collect button to claim the associated rewards (Image via Moon Active)
Click on the green Collect button to claim the associated rewards (Image via Moon Active)

To get rewards from Coin Master links, first turn on the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your Android or iOS device. Then, go to your device’s respective app store to install the latest title update (if any is available).

Next, click on any of the links on the list above. This will redirect you to the game. The app will take a few seconds to load all the required files and resources. Then, you will see a dialog box containing the reward details and a green Collect button. Hit the button to obtain all freebies associated with the link you clicked on.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
