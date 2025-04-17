Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 17, 2025)

Coin Master players who want free in-game rewards should redeem them from the links Moon Active releases daily. For April 17, 2025, the developer has dropped one on the title’s official Instagram story and another on its Facebook page. While you can get spins from these links, none of them offers coins.
This article lists all the links released by Moon Active for April 17, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming freebies from them.
Get 100 free spins by redeeming Coin Master links on April 17, 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on April 17, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/pHYXXo - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/kglbcr - 50 spins
These links will expire after three days, so if you don't want to miss out on the rewards they offer, redeem them as soon as possible. Note that you can’t redeem a link more than once.
How to redeem the daily Moon Active links to get free spins (April 17, 2025)
To get rewards from Coin Master links, first turn on the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your Android or iOS device. Then, go to your device’s respective app store to install the latest title update (if any is available).
Next, click on any of the links on the list above. This will redirect you to the game. The app will take a few seconds to load all the required files and resources. Then, you will see a dialog box containing the reward details and a green Collect button. Hit the button to obtain all freebies associated with the link you clicked on.