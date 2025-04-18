  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 18, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 18, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 18, 2025 09:16 IST
Coin Master
You can get 250 free spins by redeeming the active Coin Master links of April 18, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem five Coin Master links on April 18, 2025. Developer Moon Active has released two links on the game’s official Facebook page, one on Instagram, one on the Facebook Card Trading Group, and another on Threads. All these links grant free spins, but none offer coins.

This article lists all the links that grant free spins on April 18, 2025, and a guide to claiming freebies from them.

List of all Coin Master links to get free spins on April 18, 2025

Claim free spins daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links granting free spins in Coin Master on April 18, 2025:

A guide to claiming free spins from Moon Active's links on April 18, 2025

You can claim free spins by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to redeem free spins from Moon Active's daily links:

  • Step 1: Connect your Android or iOS device to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.
  • Step 2: Go to your device’s respective app store and install the latest title update if one is available.
  • Step 3: Visit the title’s official social media handles or click on a link from the list above.
  • Step 4: This will open the game on your device. Wait for the app to load the required assets for a few seconds.
  • Step 5: Next, you will see a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of spins you will get.
  • Step 6: Claim the spins by hitting the Collect button.
The links listed above will expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as possible to claim all applicable freebies. Note that you can use a link only once per account.

