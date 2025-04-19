Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 19, 2025)

Moon Active posts redeemable links on Coin Master’s official social media accounts every day. The developer has dropped one link on Facebook and another on Instagram for you to use on April 19, 2025. Each link offers 50 free spins upon redemption, but none offer coins.

This article lists all the active links that grant free spins on April 19, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All active Coin Master links for April 19, 2025

You can claim free in-game rewards daily by redeeming links released on social media by developer Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that offer free spins in Coin Master on April 19, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/oAzYtX - 50 spins

coin-master.co/llxmdx - 50 spins

A guide to claiming free spins from the active links of April 19, 2025

You can claim free spins by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to get spins from the Coin Master links of April 19, 2025:

Connect your iOS or Android device to an active Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

If Moon Active has released any new update, download and install it from your respective app store.

Tap on an active link listed above. The link will redirect you to the game.

The app will load the files and resources required to boot up. It will then display a dialog box containing a green Collect button and the number of spins you will earn from the link.

Get the associated freebies sent to your in-game profile by clicking on the Collect button.

The links listed above will expire after three days. Redeem them as soon as possible to claim all the applicable freebies.

Note that Moon Active does not allow players to use an active link more than once per account.

