Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 20, 2025)

The best sources for Coin Master free spins are the daily links that Moon Active posts on the title’s official social media handles. You can extract free spins from them by following simple steps that take a few seconds. There are four links for April 20, 2025, each granting 50 free spins upon redemption. However, there are none that bestow free coins when redeemed.

Moon Active shared two links on the title’s official Facebook, one on the Instagram handle, and one on the Facebook Card Trading Group. This article lists all the links and a complete guide to claiming freebies from them.

A list of all the Coin Master links that grant free spins on April 20, 2025

Get freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the complete list of all the Coin Master links that give free spins on April 20, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/IVyJfo - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/gzhhqG - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/ucCzRF - 50 spins

coin.master.co/nfpvbu - 50 spins

Note that the above-listed links will stop working after three days. So, you must redeem them as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on any free rewards. Additionally, you are allowed to redeem every active link from the above list only once per account to get freebies.

A complete guide to claiming free spins from the daily links of April 20, 2025

You can get free spins from the clicked links by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that lead you from the active links to free spins in Coin Master:

Step 1: Connect your mobile device where you play the game to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Connect your mobile device where you play the game to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data. Step 2: Tap on all the links listed above consecutively. Every link opens the app installed on your device.

Tap on all the links listed above consecutively. Every link opens the app installed on your device. Step 3: The app must load the files and resources required to boot up. So, wait for a few seconds until the process completes.

The app must load the files and resources required to boot up. So, wait for a few seconds until the process completes. Step 4: After the loading, the app displays a dialog box with the reward details and a green Collect button.

After the loading, the app displays a dialog box with the reward details and a green Collect button. Step 5: The free spins will be transferred from the clicked links to your in-game profile after clicking the Collect button.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for April 20, 2025.

