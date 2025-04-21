Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 21, 2025)

You can find four Coin Master links giving free spins on April 21, 2025. Moon Active posted one link on the title’s official Threads page, one on Instagram, and two on the official Facebook page. Redeeming every link grants 50 free spins, ensuring that your inventory will have 200 free spins.

Here is a complete list of all the Coin Master links that give free spins on April 21, 2025.

Get 200 free spins by redeeming the below-listed Coin Master links of April 21, 2025

The best way to get free spins is by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that give 200 free spins upon redemption on April 21, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/qKzqho - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/QeWARh - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/JoVDF… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/hvidvz - 50 spins

The above links expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as possible to get all the freebies. You can use any particular link from the above list on April 21, 2025, only once per account to get free spins.

How to get free spins from the daily Coin Master links of April 21, 2025

You can get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here is how to extract freebies from the daily Coin Master links:

Step 1: Turn on the internet on your Android or iOS device.

Visit the title's official social media handles to find the active links of April 21, 2025, or tap on every link from the above list.

The links will instantly open the app installed on your device.

After opening, the app will load the files and assets required to boot up.

After the loading process concludes, a dialog box will appear on your screen where you'll see the number of spins and a green 'Collect' button.

Click the green Collect button to get the freebies in your in-game inventory.

That concludes our guide to getting free spins on April 21, 2025.

