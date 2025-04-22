Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 22, 2025)

The best way to obtain rewards in Coin Master is by redeeming the links released by Moon Active. On April 22, 2025, you can redeem four links to get freebies. Two links have been released on the game’s Facebook page, one on the Facebook Card Trading Group, and another on Instagram. While each link provides free spins, none offer coins upon redemption.
This article lists all the links active on April 22, 2025, and provides a short guide to redeeming them.
All Coin Master links to get 200 free spins on April 22, 2025
Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on April 22, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/EmKjms - 50 spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/SlOWjf - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/BkrkPX - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/rosftm - 50 spins
These links will expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as possible to get all the applicable freebies. Note that you can’t redeem an active link more than once.
A brief guide to redeeming the Moon Active links of April 22, 2025
To redeem the Coin Master links of April 22, 2025, first activate the internet connection on your mobile device. Then, install the latest title update from your respective app store.
Click on an active link from the list above to open the game. Wait a few seconds for the app to load the required files and resources.
Next, you will see a dialog box that contains the number of spins you will get from the link. You will also see a green Collect button. Hitting this button will transfer all the freebies to your in-game inventory.