Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 22, 2025)

The best way to obtain rewards in Coin Master is by redeeming the links released by Moon Active. On April 22, 2025, you can redeem four links to get freebies. Two links have been released on the game’s Facebook page, one on the Facebook Card Trading Group, and another on Instagram. While each link provides free spins, none offer coins upon redemption.

Ad

This article lists all the links active on April 22, 2025, and provides a short guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links to get 200 free spins on April 22, 2025

You can get free spins every day by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active releases on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on April 22, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/EmKjms - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/SlOWjf - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/BkrkPX - 50 spins

coin-master.co/rosftm - 50 spins

These links will expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as possible to get all the applicable freebies. Note that you can’t redeem an active link more than once.

A brief guide to redeeming the Moon Active links of April 22, 2025

Get free spins from a link by tapping the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem the Coin Master links of April 22, 2025, first activate the internet connection on your mobile device. Then, install the latest title update from your respective app store.

Ad

Click on an active link from the list above to open the game. Wait a few seconds for the app to load the required files and resources.

Next, you will see a dialog box that contains the number of spins you will get from the link. You will also see a green Collect button. Hitting this button will transfer all the freebies to your in-game inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More