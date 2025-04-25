Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 25, 2025)

Coin Master links offer multiple in-game rewards, including spins and coins. However, while the latest ones released by Moon Active offer free spins upon redemption, they don't grant any coins. The developer has dropped a link on the title's Facebook page, one on Instagram, one on its Facebook Card Trading group, and another on the X handle. If you redeem them all, you will obtain 200 spins.
This article lists all the active links offering rewards in the game on April 25, 2025.
Redeem Coin Master links to get free spins on April 25, 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on April 25, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/MqQtcg - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/UPyvRR - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/3AruGoG 50 spins
- coin-master.co/vpjkqc - 50 spins
How to redeem the daily Moon Active links for April 25, 2025
Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Coin Master links of April 25, 2025:
- Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data connection on your device.
- Install the title’s latest update from your respective digital storefront.
- Click on any link from the list above to instantly open the game.
- Wait till the app loads all the files and assets.
- A dialog box will appear on your screen. It will contain a green Collect button and reward details.
- Tap the button and get all rewards from the link you clicked on.
You must redeem the links above within three days because they will become irredeemable afterward. Note that you can’t get freebies twice from one link.