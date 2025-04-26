Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 26, 2025)

Each day, Moon Active shares a few links on Coin Master’s official social media accounts. For April 26, 2025, the developer has posted two links on the game’s Facebook page, one in an Instagram story, and another on X. Each one grants 50 free spins upon redemption but offers no coins.

This article lists all the links that grant free spins upon redemption on April 26, 2025, and provides a short guide to using them.

List of all Coin Master links to get free spins on April 26, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that offer free spins in Coin Master on April 26, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/vqFvhD - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/hYFXeg - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/EkVKVR - 50 spins

coin-master.co/vfxzrl - 50 spins

How to redeem the Moon Active links of April 26, 2025

You can get free spins from the daily links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can follow to get rewards from Coin Master links:

Connect your Wi-Fi or mobile data to the device on which you play the title.

Install the latest title update if Moon Active has released any.

Tap on an active link. You can choose one from the list above. This will open the game. Wait a few seconds until the app loads all the required files and assets.

Once this is done, the screen will display a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and the reward details.

Get the freebies sent to your in-game inventory by clicking on the Collect button.

Moon Active only allows you to redeem a link once per account. Additionally, the links listed above expire after three days, so redeem them as quickly as possible if you want the associated rewards.

