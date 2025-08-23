Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 23, 2025)

Spins in Coin Master help you perform nearly every in-game activity, such as building villages, launching attacks, raiding, completing events, or participating in tournaments. Fortunately, there are many easy ways to obtain them, one of which is by using the links that Moon Active releases daily. The developer has shared three links that grant spins on August 23, 2025. Such links typically also offer coins, but that is not the case today.

This article provides a list of all active links for August 23, 2025, along with step-by-step instructions on how to claim your free rewards.

A list of all working Coin Master links for August 23, 2025

Get free rewards by clicking on one of the links that Moon Active releases on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Today, two active Coin Master links are available on the game’s Facebook page, and one can be found in the title’s Instagram Story. Together, they offer 150 free spins. Here is each link and the rewards it grants:

https://coin-master.co/QjHlir - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/GPzNHi - 50 free spins

Coin-master.co/vopqbt - 50 free spins

Keep in mind that these links expire after three days. Moon Active will deactivate them after that period. Additionally, each link can only be used once per account.

How to redeem daily free spin links (August 23, 2025)

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies from a selected link (Image via Moon Active)

First, make sure your Android or iOS device has a stable internet connection. Then, download and install the latest version of the title from your app store.

Once installed, tap any active link to open a prompt that will request permission to launch the game. Tap the Continue button to proceed. The app will then load all necessary files and assets. A dialog box will appear, displaying a green Collect button along with the number of free spins associated with the link. Tap the button, and your rewards will be added directly to your in-game inventory.

