Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 26, 2025)

The primary objective of Coin Master is to explore and build all villages of the in-game map. And, you can do this only with enough spins in your in-game inventory. While there are multiple in-game ways to farm free spins, they require either money or intense effort. The easiest way to earn them is by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active shares on the game’s official social media handles.

This article lists all the active links as of August 26, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master free spin links to obtain free spins on August 26, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find three free spin links on the Facebook Page, and one each on the Facebook Card Trading group, Instagram account’s story, and X handle. Each gives 50 spins and will help you obtain a total of 300 for free.

Below are all the Coin Master free spin links that are active on August 26, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/NmEFwr - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/COXIpy - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/RaidMt - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/IYTLDD - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/yzpqsl - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/gNSdsf - 50 free spins

Note that the links have a limited validity period and will expire after three days. So, use them as soon as possible to claim all free spins. Additionally, you can use any particular link only once per account to claim freebies.

A guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (August 26, 2025)

You can obtain free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

First, connect your device to a working internet connection. Then, update Coin Master to its latest version from your device’s respective app stores. Next, tap on any active link to open a prompt with the "Continue" and "Go Back" buttons. Press the former to open the app on your device.

Wait and let the app load the required files, after which a dialog box appears on your screen. You can see the reward details the link bestows and a green "Collect" button on the box. Tap the button, and all free spins will be in your in-game inventory.

