Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 11, 2025)

Spins hold the utmost importance in Coin Master’s gameplay. You can’t progress in the title without having enough spins in your in-game inventory. Multiple methods grant spins, including building villages, playing events, completing an album, and so on. Moon Active also posts daily redeemable links that give free spins and coins on the title’s official social media handles.

On Februrary 11, 2025, two such links were shared on the title’s official Facebook page. You will get 50 spins from each link by redeeming them. That said, there are no links you can use to redeem free coins today.

Get 100 spins by redeeming the below-given Coin Master links on February 11, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that will help you farm 100 free spins on February 11, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/mMCCsB - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/PNqWRR - 50 spins

Note that you won’t be able to redeem the above links after three days, as they will expire by then. Moreover, you can redeem each link only once per account.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links for free spins (February 11, 2025)

Click the Collect button to claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all the active Coin Master links by following a few simple steps. First, connect your device to an active Wi-Fi or mobile data. Then, follow the below given steps:

Click every link listed above one after the other.

Each link will redirect you to the app installed on your device.

For a few seconds after opening, the app will load the essential files and assets required to boot up.

Then the app will display a dialog box that contains a green 'Collect' button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link.

All applicable freebies will be yours once you tap the 'Collect' button.

