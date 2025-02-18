Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 18, 2025)

Moon Active has posted four Coin Master links to help you obtain 200 spins on February 18, 2025. You can find two links rewarding free spins on the title’s official Facebook page, one link on Instagram, and one on the Facebook Trading Group. Each link grants 50 free spins upon redemption.
Here is the list of all the links that give free spins on February 18, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.
A complete list of all the active Coin Master links for February 18, 2025)
The links listed below grant you 200 free spins upon redemption on February 18, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/nvFAOi - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/GElCgH - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/MQDeDN - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/xzhvpi - 50 spins
You must use the links within three days to claim freebies from them, as they will expire after that period.
How to redeem the daily Coin Master links (February 18, 2025)
Below are the steps to redeem the Coin Master free spin links of February 18, 2025:
- Connect your device to an active internet connection.
- Update the app to its latest version.
- Tap on the above-mentioned links, instantly opening the app on your device.
- Wait for a few seconds and let the app complete loading its required files and assets.
- You will see a reward pop-up displaying the number of spins each link rewards along with a green 'Collect' button.
- Tap the button to claim all applicable freebies from the links.
