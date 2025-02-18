Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 18, 2025)

Moon Active has posted four Coin Master links to help you obtain 200 spins on February 18, 2025. You can find two links rewarding free spins on the title’s official Facebook page, one link on Instagram, and one on the Facebook Trading Group. Each link grants 50 free spins upon redemption.

Ad

Here is the list of all the links that give free spins on February 18, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

A complete list of all the active Coin Master links for February 18, 2025)

You can redeem the daily links for free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The links listed below grant you 200 free spins upon redemption on February 18, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://coin-master.co/nvFAOi - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/GElCgH - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/MQDeDN - 50 spins

coin-master.co/xzhvpi - 50 spins

You must use the links within three days to claim freebies from them, as they will expire after that period.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links (February 18, 2025)

Click the green 'Collect' button to claim free spins from the active links (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps to redeem the Coin Master free spin links of February 18, 2025:

Ad

Connect your device to an active internet connection.

Update the app to its latest version.

Tap on the above-mentioned links, instantly opening the app on your device.

Wait for a few seconds and let the app complete loading its required files and assets.

You will see a reward pop-up displaying the number of spins each link rewards along with a green 'Collect' button.

Tap the button to claim all applicable freebies from the links.

Ad

Check out our other game-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback