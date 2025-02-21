  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 21, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 21, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 21, 2025 10:21 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can claim rewards using all the active links of February 21, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

There are six Coin Master links available for February 21, 2025. Moon Active has shared four on Facebook, three on the title’s X page, and one on the official card trading group. The developer also posted a link on Threads and another on Instagram. You can claim 50 spins from each one, which means you can earn 300 in total. However, none of them grant free coins upon redemption.

This article lists all the links available for February 21, 2025, along with their rewards.

List of all the links that bestow free spins in Coin Master on February 21, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links released by developer Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master upon redemption on February 21, 2025:

Use the links listed above within three days. Otherwise, they will expire and no longer grant freebies. Additionally, each link can provide free spins only once per account.

A guide to getting free spins from the Moon Active links of February 21, 2025

You can claim freebies from the links by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming Coin Master links is easy. Switch on the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your Android or iOS device. Install the latest version of the game, if any is available on your respective app store.

Tap on a link active on February 21, 2025. This will instantly open the game on your handheld, and it will begin loading all required assets. Once this is done, the app will display a dialog box on your screen.

You will see the number of spins you will get from the link, as well as a green Collect button. Clicking on the button will transfer all freebies to your in-game inventory.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
