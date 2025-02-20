  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 20, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 20, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 20, 2025 10:23 IST
Coin Master free spins
Three Coin Master links are granting free spins on February 20, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has released three Coin Master links for February 20, 2025 — each link grants 50 spins, but none provide free coins. By redeeming all active links today, you can collect a total of 150 spins. The developers posted two links on the title’s official Facebook page and one on the Instagram story.

That said, this article contains all the active free spins links for today and a guide to redeeming them.

A complete list of all the working Coin Master free spins links for February 20, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The below Coin Master links help you get spins for free on February 20, 2025:

also-read-trending Trending

It's noteworthy that these links will expire after three days. So, redeem them as soon as possible to claim all applicable freebies. Moreover, the links grant freebies only once per account.

A guide to redeeming the active Coin Master links of February 20, 2025

Click the green Collect button to transfer freebies to your in-game inventory (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to obtain free spins from the active links of February 20, 2025:

  • Turn on the internet connection on your Android or iOS devices.
  • Go to your device’s respective app store and update the app if there’s a new patch.
  • Click each link in the above list to open the app on your handheld.
  • Wait till the app loads the required files and assets.
  • After the loading process, a reward pop-up with reward details and a Collect button appears.
  • Click the Collect button to get the freebies to your in-game inventory.
Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
