Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 11, 2025)

Six Coin Master links are giving away in-game rewards on July 11, 2025. Developer Moon Active has shared two of these links on the title’s Instagram Story, one on Threads, another on the Facebook Card Trading group, and two on Facebook. While you can’t claim coins from them, they offer a good number of spins.

This article lists all the links active on July 11, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming them.

All active Coin Master free spin links for July 11, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the inks (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links offering free spins in Coin Master on July 11, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/XAAyKZ - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/cOXRGR - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/vmikhq - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/bZxnW… - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/nfnglq - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/aejuey - 50 free spins

All these links will expire in three days, so use them within this period to obtain all 300 spins. Note that you can use a link only once per account.

How to claim Coin Master free spins from daily links

Press the Collect button to claim freebies from the clicked link (Image via Moon Active)

Getting free spins from today's links is easy; it’ll only take a few minutes of your time. First, ensure your device has an active internet connection. Then, download the title’s latest update from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS).

Next, tap on any link from the list above to open a prompt. Press the Continue button. You will be redirected to the game. The app will then load the required files and resources.

Once done, a dialog box will pop up on the screen. You will see that it contains a green Collect button and the reward details. Get all the freebies sent to your in-game inventory by clicking on the Collect button.

