Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 12, 2025)

Coin Master players can use three redeemable links to get rewards on July 12, 2025. Two of these links can be found in a post on the game's Facebook page, while the other is on a story on the title's Instagram account. While these links don’t grant coins, they do offer 50 spins each.

This article lists all the links active on July 12, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming freebies from them.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on July 12, 2025

Get free rewards using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that offer free spins on July 12, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/zDRlVU - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/eAeLme - 50 free spins

Coin-master.co/huqyut - 50 free spins

How to redeem the daily free spin links (July 12, 2025)

Get free spins from the selected link by pressing the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to claim free Coin Master spins from the active links of July 12, 2025:

Step 1: Activate the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your device.

Activate the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your device. Step 2: Install the latest title update from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Install the latest title update from the Google Play Store or App Store. Step 3: Press any link from the list above to open a prompt on your screen. Press the Continue button that appears. This will redirect you to the game.

Press any link from the list above to open a prompt on your screen. Press the Continue button that appears. This will redirect you to the game. Step 4: The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources. After that, you will see a reward notification on the screen. It contains all the reward details and a green Collect button.

The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources. After that, you will see a reward notification on the screen. It contains all the reward details and a green Collect button. Step 5: Tap the Collect button to get free spins.

Note: The links listed above will no longer grant free spins after three days. You can only use an active link once per account.

