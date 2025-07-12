  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 12, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 12, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 12, 2025 06:43 GMT
Coin Master
There are three Coin Master links active on July 12, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master players can use three redeemable links to get rewards on July 12, 2025. Two of these links can be found in a post on the game's Facebook page, while the other is on a story on the title's Instagram account. While these links don’t grant coins, they do offer 50 spins each.

Ad

This article lists all the links active on July 12, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming freebies from them.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on July 12, 2025

Get free rewards using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)
Get free rewards using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the Coin Master links that offer free spins on July 12, 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to redeem the daily free spin links (July 12, 2025)

Get free spins from the selected link by pressing the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins from the selected link by pressing the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to claim free Coin Master spins from the active links of July 12, 2025:

Ad
  • Step 1: Activate the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your device.
  • Step 2: Install the latest title update from the Google Play Store or App Store.
  • Step 3: Press any link from the list above to open a prompt on your screen. Press the Continue button that appears. This will redirect you to the game.
  • Step 4: The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources. After that, you will see a reward notification on the screen. It contains all the reward details and a green Collect button.
  • Step 5: Tap the Collect button to get free spins.

Note: The links listed above will no longer grant free spins after three days. You can only use an active link once per account.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications