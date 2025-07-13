  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 13, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 13, 2025 06:16 GMT
Coin Master
You can get 200 free spins by redeeming the active links of July 13, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has come up with several methods to farm Coin Master free spins. But, those methods require spending more spins and time. If you want plenty of spins without any effort, then redeeming the daily links is the way to go. The developers post a few links every day on the title’s official social media handles, and they’ve offered four for today, letting you obtain 200 spins for free.

Note that one of the links can give free coins upon redemption. Here are all the active links and a guide to redeem freebies from them on July 13, 2025.

A list of all the active Coin Master free spin links for July 13, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Below, you can find a complete list of all the active Coin Master free spin links for July 13, 2025:

A complete guide to claiming free spins from the active Coin Master links of July 13, 2025

Tap the Collect button to claim freebies from the clicked links (Image via Moon Active)
Tap the Collect button to claim freebies from the clicked links (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to redeem the daily Coin Master free spin links on July 13, 2025:

  • Step 1: Ensure your device has an active internet connection and is connected to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data.
  • Step 2: Tap any active link you find on the title’s official social media handles or from the list above.
  • Step 3: It will launch a prompt asking permission for the link to open the app on your device. Press the Continue button to open the app.
  • Step 4: You must wait for a few seconds and let the app load all the resources. After that, you will see a green dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button.
  • Step 5: Get freebies in your in-game inventory by clicking the Collect button.

Remember to redeem the links within three days, or they will expire and you won't be able to get free spins afterwards. Additionally, you can use any link only once per account to claim freebies.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
