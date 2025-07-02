Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 2, 2025)

Five Coin Master links are offering free spins on July 2, 2025. You can extract them by following a few simple steps and grab 250 spins without the need to grind. Moon Active has posted one link each on the game’s official Facebook Card Trading group and Instagram account’s story, and the other three on the Facebook page. Note that these links don’t grant free coins when redeemed.

Here’s every link you can redeem to get free spins on July 2, 2025, along with how to do so.

A list of all the Coin Master links that bestow free spins on July 2, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

These are all the links that bestow Coin Master free spins on July 2, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/ZLtOkY - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/owhAhS - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/WFNVgq - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/NPEJOC - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/vcixty - 50 free spins

A comprehensive guide to getting free spins from the active links of July 2, 2025

Get free spins by clicking the Collect button on the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to redeem the daily Coin Master free spin links:

Step 1: Ensure your device has an active internet connection.

Ensure your device has an active internet connection. Step 2: Visit your device’s app store and download the latest update.

Visit your device’s app store and download the latest update. Step 3: Click any link from the active list for July 2, 2025. It will open the Go Back and Continue prompts.

Click any link from the active list for July 2, 2025. It will open the Go Back and Continue prompts. Step 4: Click the Continue button, opening the app on your device.

Click the Continue button, opening the app on your device. Step 5: Wait briefly until the app loads all the resources and opens.

Wait briefly until the app loads all the resources and opens. Step 6: Then you will see a dialog box on the screen with a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link.

Then you will see a dialog box on the screen with a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link. Step 7: Tap the Collect button to get all applicable freebies on your in-game profile.

Remember to use the above-given links within three days, after which they will expire. Moreover, you can redeem a link only once to get free spins.

