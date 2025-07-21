Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 20, 2025)

There are four Coin Master links that will reward you with freebies on July 20, 2025. You can find two links on the title’s official Facebook handle, one on the Instagram account’s story, and one on the Threads page. Each link grants 50 free spins, with your inventory having an additional 200 spins in total. Note that the links will become invalid after a few days, so use them immediately.

This article lists all the links that help you obtain free spins on July 20, 2025.

All Coin Master links that grant free spins on July 20, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master links you can use to farm spins for free on July 20, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/LOTOJB - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/JNnVzs - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/geqyto - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/SPejJ… - 50 free spins

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links for free spins (July 20, 2025)

Tap the green Collect button to claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to obtain free spins from the daily links on July 20, 2025:

Step 1: Turn on the internet connection on your device and update the app to its latest version.

Turn on the internet connection on your device and update the app to its latest version. Step 2: Press on any link from the list above, opening a prompt on your device. Tap the 'Continue' button on the prompt, and the link will redirect you to the app installed on your mobile device.

Press on any link from the list above, opening a prompt on your device. Tap the 'Continue' button on the prompt, and the link will redirect you to the app installed on your mobile device. Step 3: Wait for a few seconds to let the app load all required files and resources. After loading, the app displays a dialog box with a green 'Collect' button and reward details.

Wait for a few seconds to let the app load all required files and resources. After loading, the app displays a dialog box with a green 'Collect' button and reward details. Step 5: Tap the 'Collect' button to receive all free rewards from the clicked link in your in-game inventory.

Note that the links will expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as possible to get all free rewards. Additionally, you can use an active link only once per account for freebies.

