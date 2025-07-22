Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 22, 2025)

Moon Active has released four Coin Master links that provide free rewards upon redemption on July 22, 2025. The developer shared one link each on the game’s Instagram story, its Facebook page, the Facebook Card Trading group, and its X account. Each link grants 50 free spins, although none offers coins.

This article provides a list of all active links on July 22, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master free spin links for July 22, 2025

You can get freebies by redeeming the links that Moon Active releases on social media daily (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that provide free spins in Coin Master on July 22, 2025:

Coin-Master.co/Gxzydj - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/tmopaq - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/PNjhQD - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/Werzgz - 50 free spins

Be sure to redeem these links within three days to receive all 200 spins. Note that each link can be used only once per account to claim rewards.

How to claim free rewards from the daily Coin Master links

You can get free spins from a selected link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The process of claiming free rewards from links is quick and easy. First, make sure your mobile device has an active internet connection and that Coin Master is updated to its latest version.

Then, visit the title’s official social media accounts to locate the active links. You can also use any link provided in the list above. When clicked on, a link will present two buttons: Go Back and Continue. Tap Continue to launch the game.

Once the app loads the required files, you’ll see a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button. Tap the button to add all available freebies directly to your in-game inventory.

