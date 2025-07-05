Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 5, 2025)

Spins play a crucial part in Coin Master’s gameplay. Spending them is the only way to build villages and progress in the title. While many methods exist to obtain spins, redeeming daily links is the best way to stack them in your inventory. For July 5, 2025, Moon Active has offered one link on the official Facebook Card Trading group, two on the Facebook page, one on Instagram, and one on the X handle.

While these links don’t reward you with free coins, you can grab 250 spins for free. Here are all the links for July 5, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on July 5, 2025

The best way of getting free spins is redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all Coin Master links that help you get free spins on July 5, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/zljLEP - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/KgcJZC - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/MahSDA - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/CyOUkX - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/ytuawj - 50 free spins

You won’t get free spins if you don’t redeem them within three days. Additionally, the developers only let you redeem free spins once from any particular active link.

How to redeem free spins from the active Coin Master links (July 5, 2025)

Get free spins from the clicked link by taping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Ensure that the internet connection is activated on the device you play the game on. Then confirm the app on your device has the latest version installed. Once this is done, tap on an active link from the list above. It triggers a prompt, asking for your authorization to open the app installed on your device.

Tap the 'Continue' button to open the app, after which it takes a few seconds to load the required resources. Now, you will see a reward notification on the screen with the number of spins the link will reward you with. Below it, you will see a Tap the green 'Collect' button below the notification to get all freebies in your in-game inventory.

