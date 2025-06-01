Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 1, 2025)

Like always, Moon Active has posted a few Coin Master links that give free in-game items on June 1, 2025. The new Coin Master links grant 50 free spins, but none bestow coins upon redemption. After redeeming them all, you can get a total of 200 spins today. Redeeming them won't take long because you only have to click a link and claim freebies in-game. You can visit to the title's official Facebook page to find three active links, and Instagram to find one for today.

This article provides a complete list of all the active Coin Master links for June 1, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

A complete list of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on June 1, 2025

The easiest way to getting free spins in Coin Master is by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all the latest Coin Master links that bestow free spins on June 1, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/qDvbOZ - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/cGpNDC - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/yosrIn - 50 spins

coin-master.co/nsdwla - 50 spins

Remember to redeem the links and claim freebies within three days because they will expire and you won’t be able to get the freebies. Moreover, each link can grant free spins only once per account.

A complete guide to redeeming free spins from the active Coin Master links of June 1, 2025

Get the number of free spins displayed on the dialog box by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a step-by-step guide to redeeming all the Coin Master free spin links of June 1, 2025:

Step 1: Connect the Android or iOS device where you play the game to an active internet connection.

Connect the Android or iOS device where you play the game to an active internet connection. Step 2: Visit the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS devices to download and install the latest patch version.

Visit the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS devices to download and install the latest patch version. Step 3: Choose and press any active link from the above list of June 1, 2025.

Choose and press any active link from the above list of June 1, 2025. Step 4: The clicked link will open a prompt with the Go Back and Continue buttons. Click the latter button, redirecting yourself to the app installed on your device.

The clicked link will open a prompt with the Go Back and Continue buttons. Click the latter button, redirecting yourself to the app installed on your device. Step 5: After that, the app briefly loads the assets and files required to boot up. Then, you will see a reward notification that displays the number of free spins the clicked link gives.

After that, the app briefly loads the assets and files required to boot up. Then, you will see a reward notification that displays the number of free spins the clicked link gives. Step 6: You will also see a green Collect button below the reward details, clicking on which lets you get all free spins to your in-game inventory.

That concludes our Coin Master guide to getting free spins from the active links of June 1, 2025.

