Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 31, 2025)

On May 31, 2025, you can redeem four Coin Master links for free spins. Two Coin Master links can be found on the game’s official Facebook page, and one on the X handle. These links don't reward you with free coins, but can get you 150 spins for free upon redemption. Each link, when redeemed, gives 50 spins each.

Below are all the active links for today and a guide to extracting free spins from them.

A complete list of Coin Master links that give free spins on May 31, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that help you get 200 free spins on May 31, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/PmFCGU - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/ZRPYDj - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/whPnfW - 50 spins

Remember, the links give free spins only if you redeem them within three days. On top of this, you can redeem each link to get free spins only once per account.

A complete guide to claiming free spins from the active links of May 31, 2025

Click the green Collect button to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you get free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 31, 2025:

Activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS device.

Install the title’s latest version from your device’s respective app store.

Tap on any link from the above list. This will open a prompt on your device.

Click the Continue button, redirecting yourself to the app installed on your device.

After that, the app takes a brief moment to load the required files and resources. Then, the app will show a dialog box. You will see the number of free spins the clicked link gives and a green 'Collect' button.

Press the green 'Collect' button to get free spins from the clicked link.

That ends our guide to getting free spins from the active links of May 31, 2025.

