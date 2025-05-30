  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 30, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 30, 2025 12:20 IST
Coin Master
Get rewards from active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

You can get free rewards from four Coin Master links on May 30, 2025. Moon Active has posted one of the links on the Threads page, one on Instagram, and two on Facebook. While you can’t claim coins from them, you can get 200 spins upon redeeming them all.

Here’s a list of all the links active on May 30, 2025, and a guide to claiming free spins from them.

A list of all Coin Master free spins links for May 30, 2025

Get free spins daily using the links Moon Active releases on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 30, 2025:

Each of these links will expire in three days, so use them as soon as you can. Note that you can use a link only once per account.

How to claim free spins from active Coin Master links (May 30, 2025)

You can get free spins from a link by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before starting the link redemption process, ensure your mobile device is connected to an active internet connection. Next, make sure you have the title's latest version installed from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Next, click on any link from the list provided above. This will display a prompt with Continue and Go Back buttons. Tap the Continue button, which will open the game on your device.

The app will then load the required files and assets. Wait a few seconds until you see a dialog box with the reward details and a green Collect button. Press the Collect button to add all the freebies to your in-game inventory.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
