Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 29, 2025)

Three Coin Master links are offering free rewards on May 29, 2025. Developer Moon Active has shared one on the game’s Instagram account and two on its Facebook page. While the links grant 50 spins each upon redemption, they do not give away coins.
If you want a list of all the links active today and a guide to redeeming them, keep reading.
List of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on May 29, 2025
Here are all the links you can use to get free spins in Coin Master on May 29, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/ncYAHg - 50 spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/EjMSEq - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/aiqlkq - 50 spins
How to claim free spins from the working links of May 29, 2025
Here's how to claim free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 29, 2025:
- Connect the device on which you play the title to a reliable internet connection.
- If a new update is available, install the latest patch version from your smartphone’s digital storefront.
- Press any link from the list above. A dialog box will appear on your screen.
- Tap the Continue button to open the game. Wait a few seconds while the app loads the necessary files and assets.
- Once done, you will see a reward notification. It will display the number of free spins you can claim from the link, along with a green Collect button.
- Hit the Collect button to add all the freebies from the link to your in-game inventory.
Keep in mind that these links are available for only a limited time and will expire after three days. To ensure you receive all the freebies, redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, each link can only grant free spins once per account.