Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 28, 2025)

Moon Active has released four links for Coin Master players today (May 28, 2025). The developer has shared three of them on the game’s Facebook page and one on its Instagram story. While you can't claim free coins from these links, you can get 50 spins from each one for a total of 200.

Ad

This article lists all the links active on May 28, 2025, and provides a brief guide to claiming free spins from them.

All Coin Master links that give free spins on May 28, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links shared by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links you can use to get free spins in Coin Master on May 28, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/VAwsvD - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/AyWzsw - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/ImruNf - 50 spins

coin-master.co/ujstqo - 50 spins

These links will expire in three days. If you want all the free spins they offer, use them within this period. Note that you cannot claim rewards from the same link more than once.

A complete guide to obtaining free spins from the active links of May 28, 2025

Claim free spins from a link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To start the Coin Master link redemption process, switch on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device. Next, visit the Google Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS) to download and install the latest title update (if Moon Active has released any).

Ad

Then, choose any link from the list above and click on it. This will open a prompt on your screen. You will see two buttons: Go Back and Continue. Tap the Continue button to open the game.

The app will load the files required to boot up. Once done, the screen will show you a dialog box with a green Collect button and reward details. Press the button to get all the freebies sent to your in-game inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More