Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 27, 2025)

There are four links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 27, 2025. Developer Moon Active has shared one on the game’s Instagram account, two on Facebook, and one on the Facebook Card Trading group. While such links typically also offer coins, that is not the case today.

This article lists all the links that are active on May 27, 2025, and provides a short guide to using them.

Get 200 free spins from the Coin Master links of May 27, 2025

You can get free spins daily by using the links that Moon Active releases on social media every day (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that are active on May 27, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/CDvnmt - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/RLirbd - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/ubNUYK - 50 spins

coin-master.me/prswqga - 50 spins

A guide to claiming free spins from active Coin Master links (May 27, 2025)

Get free spins from a link by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to get free spins from links:

Make sure your device has an active internet connection. Install the latest title update (if Moon Active has released any).

Click on a link listed above. This will cause a dialog box containing Continue and Go Back buttons to appear.

Hit the Continue button, and the game will open. Wait briefly for the app to load all the required files and assets.

Another dialog box will appear on the screen. It will contain details about the rewards of the link and a green Collect button.

Tap the Collect button to get the free spins sent to your in-game inventory.

The links listed above will expire in three days, so use them as soon as possible. Note that you can’t use a link twice.

