Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 26, 2025)

The daily links are your best bet if you want some Coin Master free spins every day. The developers, Moon Active, post them daily on the game’s official social media handles, such as X, Instagram, Facebook, and the Threads page. For May 26, 2025, they've released four links, cumulatively rewarding up to 200 free spins. Keep in mind that these links expire soon, so make sure to claim them while they're still active.

Below, you can find all the links compiled in a list and the process of claiming free spins from them.

All Coin Master links to obtain 200 spins for free on May 26, 2025

The best way to farm free spins is by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master links that give 200 free spins on May 26, 2025:

Coin-Master.co/zkgUq… - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/qfnwak - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/aGkceQ - 50 spins

coin-master.co/vrutsa - 50 spins

As mentioned earlier, redeem the above-given links as soon as possible because they will expire after three days. Moreover, each link can only be used once per account.

A complete guide to getting free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 26, 2025

Get free spins from the links by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Prepare for the link redemption process by turning on Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device. Ensure the Coin Master app is updated to the latest version. Then, you can click any active link on May 26, 2025.

The link will draw up a prompt that asks for your permission to open the app. Click the Continue button to permit the link. After that, the app will load the required assets. The process takes a few seconds, after which you will see a dialog box.

You can see a green Collect button and the number of free spins the clicked link grants on the dialog box. Press the Collect button to add the spins to your in-game profile.

