Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 17, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jun 17, 2025 11:39 IST
Coin Master
You can get various rewards from active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

The quickest way to farm spins in Coin Master is by using links released by Moon Active. The developer shares these links daily on the game's social media handles. On June 17, 2025, you can find two on Facebook, one on Instagram, and another on the Facebook Card Trading group. While each one offers spins upon redemption, none grants coins.

This article lists all the active links that grant free spins on June 17, 2025, and explains how to redeem them.

Redeem Coin Master links to obtain free spins on June 17, 2025

The best way to get free spins is by redeeming the links Moon Active posts on social media daily (Image via Moon Active)
The best way to get free spins is by redeeming the links Moon Active posts on social media daily (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that offer free spins on June 17, 2025:

How to redeem the active Coin Master links of June 17, 2025

Get free spins from a selected link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins from a selected link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can claim free spins from Coin Master links by following the steps listed below:

  • Step 1: Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device.
  • Step 2: Update the title from Google Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS.
  • Step 3: Choose any link from the list above and click on it.
  • Step 4: This will open a prompt with Continue and Go Back buttons. Tap the Continue button to open the game. Wait a few seconds and let the app load all the required files and resources.
  • Step 5: You will see a reward notification on your screen with a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the selected link. Tap the button, and all the freebies displayed will be sent to your in-game profile.

You should redeem the links listed above within three days because they will expire afterward. Note that each link can only grant free rewards once per account.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
