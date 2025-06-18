  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 18, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jun 18, 2025 14:03 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 150 free spins from the active links of June 18, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

It is easy to obtain free rewards in Coin Master. All you need to do is claim them from the links that Moon Active shares on the game's social media handles every day. For June 18, 2025, the developer has posted two links on Facebook and one on Instagram. While each one grants 50 spins, they do not give away any coins.

Here’s a list of all the active links for June 18, 2025, and instructions for redeeming free spins from them.

Get 150 free spins today by redeeming Coin Master links (June 18, 2025)

You can get free rewards from the daily links that Moon Active posts on social media (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free rewards from the daily links that Moon Active posts on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that bestow free spins in Coin Master on June 18, 2025:

These links have a limited validity period, expiring after three days. Use them as soon as possible if you want all the associated rewards.

Note that you can get freebies only once from each link.

How to claim freebies from the links of June 18, 2025

You can get free spins from an active link by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins from an active link by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem spins from the links above, you need an active internet connection and the latest version of Coin Master.

Once these requirements are met, choose and tap any active link from the list above. A prompt will appear, containing two buttons: Continue and Go Back. Tap the Continue button to open the game on your handheld device.

The app will boot up on your device. Wait a few seconds and let it load all the required assets. Next, a dialog box will pop up on the screen with a green Collect button. Pressing the button will send all freebies associated with the link to your in-game inventory.

