Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 2, 2025)

Coin Master players needing free spins can redeem four links on June 2, 2025. Moon Active has posted one link each on the title’s official Threads page and Instagram, and two on the Facebook page. While you can’t get free coins from them, each link gives 50 free spins upon redemption. You will be 200 spins richer upon redeeming all the links today.
This article lists all the links that give free spins upon redemption today, along with a guide to redeeming them.
All Coin Master free spin links for June 2, 2025
Here is the list of all the Coin Master links granting free spins on June 2, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/hapXWY - 50 free spins
- Coin-Master.co/FynQF… - 50 free spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/RCgWhi - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/yutwbx - 50 free spins
How to claim Coin Master free spins from the active links of June 2, 2025
Below are the steps that will get you free spins from the active Coin Master links of June 2, 2025:
- Connect your mobile device to an active internet connection, either Wi-Fi or mobile data.
- Go to your device’s respective digital storefronts to download and install the app’s latest updated version.
- Tap on any active link from the list of June 2, 2025. It will open a prompt that asks for your permission to open the app and display the 'Go Back' and 'Continue' buttons.
- Click the 'Continue' button, opening the app on your device.
- After that, you must wait a few seconds to let the app load all the required assets and files.
- After completing the loading process, you will see a reward notification with a green 'Collect' button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link.
- Press the Collect button to get freebies from the clicked link.
Before redeeming the daily links, remember two things. First, redeem them as soon as possible because they have a limited expiry date. Second, you can redeem each link to get free spins only once per account.