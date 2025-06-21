Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 21, 2025)

Moon Active has shared four Coin Master links for June 21, 2025. These links don’t bestow free coins when redeemed, but they can help you obtain 200 spins without spending a dime or investing your time. The developers posted one link to the title’s Instagram account story and another to the X handle. You can find two more links on the Facebook page.
That said, here are all the links that give free spins on June 21, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.
A complete list of all the links that give Coin Master free spins on June 21, 2025
Here’s the list of all the Coin Master free spins links for June 21, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/jIqGaX - 50 free spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/LfOfJk - 50 free spins
- Coin-Master.co/bvyLRd - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/qwiehg - 50 free spins
The links will expire after three days, so redeem them quickly if you want to get 200 free spins from them. Additionally, all players can redeem each link only once per account to claim free rewards.
How to claim freebies from the above-listed Coin Master links (June 21, 2025)
Redeeming free spins from the above-given links takes only a few minutes. First, turn on your handheld's Wi-Fi or mobile data. Then, update the app to the latest patch version.
Next, tap a link from the above list to open a prompt on your screen. You will see the Continue and Go Back buttons on the prompt. Click the Continue button to open the game on your device. After that, you must wait briefly and let the app load the files required to boot up. You will then see a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of free spins the clicked link bestows. Add all freebies to your in-game inventory by clicking the Collect button.