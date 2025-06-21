Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 21, 2025)

Moon Active has shared four Coin Master links for June 21, 2025. These links don’t bestow free coins when redeemed, but they can help you obtain 200 spins without spending a dime or investing your time. The developers posted one link to the title’s Instagram account story and another to the X handle. You can find two more links on the Facebook page.

Ad

That said, here are all the links that give free spins on June 21, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

A complete list of all the links that give Coin Master free spins on June 21, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here’s the list of all the Coin Master free spins links for June 21, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/jIqGaX - 50 free spins

https://Coin-Master.co/LfOfJk - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/bvyLRd - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/qwiehg - 50 free spins

The links will expire after three days, so redeem them quickly if you want to get 200 free spins from them. Additionally, all players can redeem each link only once per account to claim free rewards.

How to claim freebies from the above-listed Coin Master links (June 21, 2025)

Tap the Collect button to get free spins from the clicked link (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming free spins from the above-given links takes only a few minutes. First, turn on your handheld's Wi-Fi or mobile data. Then, update the app to the latest patch version.

Next, tap a link from the above list to open a prompt on your screen. You will see the Continue and Go Back buttons on the prompt. Click the Continue button to open the game on your device. After that, you must wait briefly and let the app load the files required to boot up. You will then see a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of free spins the clicked link bestows. Add all freebies to your in-game inventory by clicking the Collect button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More