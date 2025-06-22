  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 22, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 22, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jun 22, 2025 12:18 IST
Coin Master
You can get 150 free spins from the active links of June 22, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Only three new Coin Master links bestow free spins on June 22, 2025. You can get two from the title’s official Facebook page and one from the Instagram account’s story. Every link you redeem gives 50 spins, but you can’t get free coins from them. Your inventory will have 150 additional spins after redeeming all the links. You must use them up quickly because they will expire after three days.

Ad

Below are all the links that are actively giving free rewards on June 22, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

Obtain 150 free spins from the below-listed active Coin Master links of June 22, 2025

The best way of getting freebies is by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)
The best way of getting freebies is by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the Coin Master links that help you obtain 150 free spins on June 22, 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note that you can’t redeem the above-listed links after three days because they will expire and won’t give free spins. Moreover, you can use any particular active link only once per account to get free rewards.

A complete guide to redeeming the active Coin Master links of June 22, 2025

You can get free spins from the clicked links by tapping the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins from the clicked links by tapping the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You must spend a few seconds to extract freebies from the active links of June 22, 2025. Begin the process by turning on mobile data or Wi-Fi on your handheld. Then, you must update the app to its latest version from the App Store (for iOS devices) and Google Play Store (for Android devices).

Ad

Then, you can click any active link from the above-listed links. It will pull up a prompt on your device with the Go Back and Continue buttons. Tap the Continue button, redirecting yourself to the app on your device. After that, wait a few seconds to let the app load the assets required to boot up.

Next, the app will show the number of spins you get from the clicked links and a green Collect button on the dialog box. Click the Continue button to get all free spins to your in-game profile.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications