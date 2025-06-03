Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 3, 2025)

There are four active Coin Master links available on June 3, 2025. While they don't grant coins, you can claim a total of 200 spins from them. Developer Moon Active has shared two of these links on the game’s Facebook page, one on X, and another on Instagram.

You can visit the mobile title’s official social media handles to access all the links, or continue reading this article for a compiled list.

All Coin Master free spin links for June 3, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that offer Coin Master free spins on June 3, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/qDVziS - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/EJUfFw - 50 spins

coin-master.co/hpwasl - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/vpfuiE - 50 spins

How to claim free spins from the active links of June 3, 2025

Click on the Collect button and get all freebies sent to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these instructions to get free spins from the active Coin Master links of June 3, 2025:

Ensure your Android or iOS device is connected to the internet and that you have the latest version of the title installed.

Press any link from the list of active links above. A prompt will appear on your screen with two options: Continue and Go Back. Select Continue to open the game.

Wait for the app to load all necessary files and assets. Once the process is complete, a reward notification will appear on your screen. This notification will display the number of spins granted by the selected link, along with a green Collect button.

Press the Collect button to claim freebies from the link.

Keep in mind that you must redeem these links within three days, or they will expire and become invalid. Additionally, each link can only be redeemed once per account.

