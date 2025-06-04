Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 4, 2025)

Moon Active has released five Coin Master links that you can use on June 4, 2025. You can find two on the game's Facebook page, one each on the title's Instagram and X accounts, and another in the Facebook Card Trading group. While the links do not grant coins, they offer a total of 375 spins upon redemption.

This article lists all five links active on June 4, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming spins from them.

List of all five Coin Master links that bestow 375 free spins on June 4, 2025

You can get free spins by redeeming the links released by Moon Active daily (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all four links that cumulatively grant 375 Coin Master free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.co/oaImoc - 75 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/prAOUg - 75 spins

https://coin-master.co/IuumIf - 75 spins

coin-master.co/tfgqwe - 75 spins

Coin-Master.co/BFdJde - 75 spins

A complete guide to claiming free spins from the active links of June 4, 2025

You can get free spins from the selected link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these instructions to get free spins from the active links of June 4, 2025:

Step 1: Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on the device on which you play Coin Master. Make sure you have the title’s latest update installed.

Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on the device on which you play Coin Master. Make sure you have the title’s latest update installed. Step 2: Press any link from the list above. This will open a prompt that contains Continue and Go Back buttons.

Press any link from the list above. This will open a prompt that contains Continue and Go Back buttons. Step 3: Click on the Continue button to open the game.

Click on the Continue button to open the game. Step 4: The app will load all the required assets and files. This will take a few seconds. Once done, the screen will display a dialog box with a green Collect button and reward details.

The app will load all the required assets and files. This will take a few seconds. Once done, the screen will display a dialog box with a green Collect button and reward details. Step 6: Tap the Collect button to get all the freebies from the selected link.

Note that you must redeem all the links listed above within three days because they will become invalid and won’t grant freebies afterward. Moreover, you can’t get rewards from a link more than once.

