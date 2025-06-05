  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 5, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jun 05, 2025 09:22 IST
Coin Master free spins
There are three Coin Master links active on June 5, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has released three Coin Master links on the game’s social media handles on June 5, 2025: one on Instagram and two on Facebook. While such links typically grant coins upon redemption, that is not the case this time around. They only offer 50 spins each.

This article lists all the links active on June 5, 2025, and provides a short redemption guide.

All Coin Master links for June 5, 2025, that grant free spins

The easiest way to get free spins is by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)
The easiest way to get free spins is by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that grant free spins on June 5, 2025:

A complete guide to claiming free spins from the active links of June 5, 2025

You can get free spins from an active link by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins from an active link by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to get Coin Master free spins on June 5, 2025:

  • Step 1: Ensure that the device you use to play Coin Master has an active internet connection and that the title is updated to its latest version.
  • Step 2: Click on a link active on June 5, 2025. This will prompt a message asking for permission to open the game. Grant permission by tapping the Continue button.
  • Step 3: Once permission is granted, the app will launch on your device and begin loading the necessary files and resources.
  • Step 4: After the loading process is complete, the screen will display a dialog box containing a green Collect button, along with details of the rewards associated with the selected link.
  • Step 5: Hit the Collect button to transfer the freebies from the link to your in-game inventory.
There are two things you should remember before redeeming freebies from the links listed above. Firstly, use all the links as soon as possible because they will expire after three days and no longer provide free spins. Secondly, you can only claim rewards from a link once per account.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

